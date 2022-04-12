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Lincoln Karim: Satanic World Economic Forum Building Manhattan [11.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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62 views • April 12, 2022
Note: Satanic Symbolism in Plain Sight right in your Face...
..... And No One Seems to Know, No One seems to Care...
"Signs and Symbols Rule The World, Not Words nor Laws." - Confucius

“When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and, more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been in the world unrecognized, save by a small but gradually increasing number appointed by the Lords of the Dawn as ministers to the needs of human creatures struggling co regain their consciousness of divinity.”
- Manly P. Hall (1901-1990) 'The Secret Teachings of All Ages'

“I Cannot Teach Anyone Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think” - Socrates

“The Truth Is Learned, Never Told” - Out of Shadows Official (2020) - IMDb

6uild 6ack 6etter #BuildBackBetter #6uild6ack6etter #NeverBiden 666. #DarkWinter #GreatReset Well played, Satan. Eventually good will triumph over evil. Never give up and stay strong.
https://twitter.com/karvakake/status/1331339363645472770

RichNChrist @RichNChrist57 18. okt. 2021 Svarer @Karvakake
Here is #Wisdom. Let him that hath understanding #count the #NumberofTheBeast. 666

22 views Apr 12, 2022
Lincoln Karim
16.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UymFv1ZoXsA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsb17-e92bm2OW9y2nv5j8A
Keywords
satanismfascismpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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