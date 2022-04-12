Lincoln Karim: Satanic World Economic Forum Building Manhattan [11.04.2022]

Note: Satanic Symbolism in Plain Sight right in your Face........ And No One Seems to Know, No One seems to Care..."Signs and Symbols Rule The World, Not Words nor Laws." - Confucius“When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and, more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been in the world unrecognized, save by a small but gradually increasing number appointed by the Lords of the Dawn as ministers to the needs of human creatures struggling co regain their consciousness of divinity.”- Manly P. Hall (1901-1990) 'The Secret Teachings of All Ages'“I Cannot Teach Anyone Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think” - Socrates“The Truth Is Learned, Never Told” - Out of Shadows Official (2020) - IMDb6uild 6ack 6etter #BuildBackBetter #6uild6ack6etter #NeverBiden 666. #DarkWinter #GreatReset Well played, Satan. Eventually good will triumph over evil. Never give up and stay strong.RichNChrist @RichNChrist57 18. okt. 2021 Svarer @KarvakakeHere is #Wisdom. Let him that hath understanding #count the #NumberofTheBeast. 66622 views Apr 12, 2022Lincoln Karim16.1K subscribers