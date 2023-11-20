Bitter/not Sweet - 'Israeli Zionist Children; Sing about 'Genocide' - "We Will Annihilate Everyone in Gaza"

Israeli children sing We will annihilate everyone in Gaza

This video info found on YT is down below after these Lyrics.

Here are the lyrics, may not be translated perfectly. This song was based on an old Zionist song.

Lyrics:

On the Gaza beach the autumn night is descending. Planes are bombing, ruin follows ruin.

See the IDF crossing the borderline

To annihilate the Swastika carriers.

In one more year

There won’t be anything left there,

And we’ll return safely to our home.

In one more year

We’ll eliminate them all and go back to plowing our fields.

And we’ll remember all of them

With their handsome visage and forelocks,

Because friendship such as this will never

Permit our hearts to forget.

Love sanctified with blood

will once more bloom among us.

Now there are no more words

And our soul continues to scream,

For our soul is not only yearning,

For our soul is also fighting today.

One nation,

The eternal nation will never end.

And we’ll keep guarding our home,

We won’t be quiet and we’ll show the world

How today we destroy our enemies.

And we’ll remember all of them

With their handsome visage and forelocks,

Because friendship such as this will never

Permit our hearts to forget.

Love sanctified with blood

will once more bloom among us.

On 19 November 2023, Israel's national broadcaster Kan uploaded this song to X (formerly Twitter) in which Israeli children sing in celebration and support for the Israeli army's mass extermination campaign of Palestinians in Gaza. Kan also posted it on its website and then removed it.



The video, retitled from an old song, entitled Friendship Song 2023, or (“We Are the Children of the Victory Generation.”) was posted by Kan News on 19 November, then deleted.



The Electronic Intifada translated the lyrics and added subtitles for news reporting purposes. Read more about this story:

Video captured from, 'Electronic Intifada' on YouTube

https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/...

