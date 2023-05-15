Video courtesy of Rep. Tony Gonzales office shows significant overcrowding in Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas on Friday. He says they have a max capacity of around 1,000, but there were 6,000 that day, Bill Melugin reports. This room capacity 120, but had 750.
