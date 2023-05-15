Create New Account
Video courtesy of Rep. Tony Gonzales office shows significant overcrowding in Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas on Friday. He says they have a max capacity of around 1,000
Published Yesterday

Video courtesy of Rep. Tony Gonzales office shows significant overcrowding in Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas on Friday. He says they have a max capacity of around 1,000, but there were 6,000 that day, Bill Melugin reports. This room capacity 120, but had 750.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
