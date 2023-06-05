https://gettr.com/post/p2iusdz8117

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】LaoBanZhang(GETTR: @laobangzhang) shares the message from Brother Caogen: I believe my experience is in line with the overall trend of our Whistleblowers’ Movement: On the surface, Brother Miles Guo and the Whistleblowers’ Movement encountered setbacks, but in reality, we have just transformed into a different form, continuing to gather strength and waiting for the opportune moment to erupt. I believe there will be good news from Brother Miles in the coming week, and then the Whistleblowers’ Movement will truly reach a higher level.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 老班长(GETTR: @laobangzhang)分享草根来信：我想我的这段经历也是应了爆料革命整体的大势：表面上看，七哥、爆料革命遇到了挫折，但实际只是换了一种形态，继续在凝聚力量，等待时机勃发。我相信未来一周七哥那边一定会有好消息的，到那时爆料革命才会达到真正更高的境界。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





