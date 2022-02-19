CCP Tries to Use Winter Olympics to Cover Up Human Rights Issues

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On February 10, according to recent media reports, the CCP has committed crimes against humanity and genocide against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, and the atrocity has been exposed and condemned by the international community. To clear its name, the CCP authorities are trying to make winter sports local sports culture in Xingjiang.
For this, a jailed Uyghur scholar’s daughter expressed her worries in a video. Please tune in for details.