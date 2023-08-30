Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Biden To Fund New COVID Vaccine "For Everybody... Whether They've Gotten It Before Or Not"
Published 14 hours ago

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov:


Biden To Fund New COVID Vaccine "For Everybody... Whether They've Gotten It Before Or Not"


President Joe Biden signed off on a proposal to request funding for a new vaccine, adding that it will likely be recommended to everyone.


Here are the details:

https://ept.ms/NewVAXFM

plandemiccovid vaccinesfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tv

