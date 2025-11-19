Maria Zeee-Silicon Valley, Transhumanists & the Book of Revelation ft. Jay Dyer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 144 | What are the core beliefs of those in Silicon Valley and beyond who believe in Transhumanism? Are they trying to give disembodied spirits a body through AI, attempting to accelerate the world towards prophecies seen in the Book of Revelation? Jay Dyer has been studying their texts for years, and what he reveals should alarm everyone.