Russia to use Nukes Against U.S.? Putin chalks out Nuclear Strategy to Challenge Biden
101 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

I'm sharing this video from, 'Hindustan Times' on YouTube with it's description.

A Russian defence ministry journal says that Moscow is developing a new type of military strategy that involves the use of nuclear weapons to protect against U.S. aggression. The magazine article is the latest in a series of combative remarks by Russian politicians suggesting Moscow would be prepared to deploy its vast nuclear arsenal if provoked. Watch this video to find out more about the new Russian strategy.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
