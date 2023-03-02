Russia to use Nukes Against U.S.? Putin chalks out Nuclear Strategy to Challenge Biden

I'm sharing this video from, 'Hindustan Times' on YouTube with it's description.
A Russian defence ministry journal says that Moscow is developing a new type of military strategy that involves the use of nuclear weapons to protect against U.S. aggression. The magazine article is the latest in a series of combative remarks by Russian politicians suggesting Moscow would be prepared to deploy its vast nuclear arsenal if provoked. Watch this video to find out more about the new Russian strategy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.