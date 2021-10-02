EMERGENCY BROADCAST - MARTIAL LAW TO BE IMPLEMENTED BETWEEN OCT. 8 -16 - SHARE TO EVERYONE

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Government to enact the War Measures Act .....Military Check points to be established .... Travel will be banned ....doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.
PDF:
https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
Mirrored - wil paranormal