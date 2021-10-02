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EMERGENCY BROADCAST - MARTIAL LAW TO BE IMPLEMENTED BETWEEN OCT. 8 -16 - SHARE TO EVERYONE
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2007 views • October 02, 2021
This is an EMERGENCY ALERT TO EVERYONE.
PLEASE SHARE
Government to enact the War Measures Act .....Military Check points to be established .... Travel will be banned ....doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.
PDF:
https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf

Mirrored - wil paranormal
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martial lawfake pandemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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