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Mirrored This Is the Video to Watch Infecting with COVID Swab the mRNA Vaccine Artificial Intelligence and more
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9281 views • February 11, 2021
WARNING this video does contain a little vulgar language in some spots BUT the information contained in it is the most comprehensive that I have seen yet. Many of my own questions were answered in this video. I had no part in the making of this video. I pray that all will watch, share and be informed on the seriousness of this.
Love in Christ Jesus,
Jeff Byerly
Original link of video: https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/02/this-is-the-video-to-watch-infecting-wcovid-swab-the-rna-vaccine-artificial-intelligence-3741455.html
Love in Christ Jesus,
Jeff Byerly
Original link of video: https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/02/this-is-the-video-to-watch-infecting-wcovid-swab-the-rna-vaccine-artificial-intelligence-3741455.html
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