PASTOR WHO DEFIED COVID LOCKDOWNS: “I WAS FINED $4 MILLION.” | Ep 20

Why did one California pastor risk millions of dollars in fines rather than shut down his church?

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Pastor Mike McClure of Calvary Chapel San Jose, the most-fined church in the world, shares the story behind one of the most courageous acts of resistance during the COVID lockdowns. After reopening his church on Pentecost Sunday in 2020, McClure says Santa Clara County fined his church more than $4 million, obtained restraining orders against him from entering his own church property, and pursued years of legal action in an effort to force the church to close.

Pastor Mike recounts why churches had a responsibility to remain open, the events that convinced him lockdown policies were causing serious harm, and what happened as county officials monitored church services, issued escalating fines, and challenged his ministry in court.

He also discusses his Christian faith, the role it played in his decision-making, and why he believes fear became one of the defining forces of the pandemic.

In this episode, we cover:

Why Pastor Mike reopened his church during California's lockdowns

When Santa Clara County approved drive-in services, then sent police

The lawsuit challenging Santa Clara County's COVID restrictions

The $4 million in fines imposed on Calvary Chapel San Jose

Rampant county surveillance and enforcement against the church

His courtroom battle over religious freedom

The role faith played in resisting government mandates

How COVID changed his ministry and public life

Why Americans must continue questioning government authority





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The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International. You need gold. Physical gold.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.





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