Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No ONE is ready for what's coming with food prices, it's going to be bad Redacted w Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content 
In New York, Democratic City Councilman Shaun Abreu introduced a bill to coax you into tipping your food delivery person on apps. It would force the apps to set a minimum gratuity of 10% and force users to opt out of tips instead of opt in. Doesn’t New York have bigger problems than this?

Keywords
politicsfoodinflationdelivery

