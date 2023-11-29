Create New Account
Russian Black Sea Fleet Frigate Launching 4 "Kalibr" Cruise Missiles Towards AFU Targets in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

Russian Federation Ministry of Defense published a video of a Black Sea Fleet Frigate launching four "Kalibr" cruise missiles towards AFU targets in Ukraine.

According to the MoD, all targets were successfully hit.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

