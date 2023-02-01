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https://gettr.com/post/p26x7p50488
1/31/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The Americans have realized that “Xi the Sun” is the boss of all the evil regimes in the world, which makes him the only enemy of the US; Russia is the only card that Xi could play on the Taiwan issue. Once Speaker McCarthy visits Taiwan, Xi would visit Russia; the big show just started
#XiTheDeadEmperor #Iran #Russia #NorthKorea #Taiwan
1/31/2023 文贵盖特：美国终于明白了，习太阳就是世界上其他邪恶国家的老大，所以习太阳是美国的唯一敌人；关于台湾问题，中共的底牌就是俄罗斯，麦卡锡访台、习就去俄罗斯，好戏开始了
#习死皇 #伊朗 #俄罗斯 #北朝鲜 #台湾