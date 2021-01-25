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From Gateway Pundit and Next News Network; UNBELIEVABLE . CNN Just Broadcast The Plot To SILENCE Every Conservative Voice in America and It’s BAD! Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Former Facebook executive Alex Stamos called for conservative news alternatives OANN and Newsmax to be deplatformed during his appearance on CNN Sunday. Stamos said, “We have to turn down the capability of these Conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences.”
Source Links;
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/former-facebook-exec-calls-oann-newsmax-deplatformed-turn-capability-conservative-influencers-reach-huge-audiences-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ5q7VNa89A
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