BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UNBELIEVABLE . CNN Just Broadcast The Plot To SILENCE Every Conservative Voice in America and It’s BAD!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1573 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
553 views • January 25, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

From Gateway Pundit and Next News Network; UNBELIEVABLE . CNN Just Broadcast The Plot To SILENCE Every Conservative Voice in America and It’s BAD! Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Former Facebook executive Alex Stamos called for conservative news alternatives OANN and Newsmax to be deplatformed during his appearance on CNN Sunday. Stamos said, “We have to turn down the capability of these Conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences.”

Source Links;
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/former-facebook-exec-calls-oann-newsmax-deplatformed-turn-capability-conservative-influencers-reach-huge-audiences-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ5q7VNa89A

Stay Safe With An Emergency Food Supply!
http://preparewithgary.com
Save 20% Off Your Supply At The Link Above ^^^

Get more at http://NextNewsNetwork.com

Sub to Gary's NEW Podcast on YouTube here:
https://nnn.is/subscribe-to-G-Cast
Sub to Gary's original YouTube Channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7hG...

Sub to the Next News Youtube Channel here:
http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3

Get on our Email list!
http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news

Check out Gary's Kid's YouTube channel here:
http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers

SUPPORT THE NETWORK WITH THE LINKS BELOW!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Patreon $5/mo: http://nnn.is/monthly-gift-5
Donate with Paypal: https://nnn.is/give-once
Give BTC: 13Hd1HFqS5CDLCMcFQPWu9wumubo6X2hSM
Next News T-Shirt Shop: http://nnn.is/get-your-gear-here

Teach Your Kids The Principles of Liberty!
https://teachrealprinciples.com

Get the equivalent of a Ph.D. in libertarian thought and
free-market economics online for just 24 cents a day!
Visit: http://LibertyClassroom.org

Restore YOUR Online Privacy here:
https://HideWithGary.com
Enter Promo Code: nextnews for 20% OFF !

Be Ready in ANY disaster. Stock up on Survival Food here:
http://PrepareWithGary.com

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL!
---------------------------------------
https://Minds.com/NextNews
https://Minds.com/GaryFranchi
https://BitChute.com/channel/NextNews...
https://Real.Video/channel/NextNewsNe...
http://Facebook.com/NextNewsNet
http://Twitter.com/NextNewsNet
http://Twitter.com/garyfranchi
https://twitter.com/Brian_D_Roberts
http://NextNewsNetwork.com

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.
Keywords
cnnunbelievable cnn just broadcast the plot to silence every conservative voice in america and its badalex stamos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy