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** DC LOCKDOWN - MARTIAL LAW! The District of Columbia Prepares For the Inauguration of Chi-Com Agent Joe Biden ** – 17/Jan/2021 – Reese
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1190 views • January 18, 2021
** Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 17/Jan/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=6005132fb66a15474ef51706
Comments:
• AMERICA IS FINISHED!!
• Wait until you see what happens on Wednesday.
• Sucking dumb people, paranoid people.
• Chicom Joe had to figure out how to have some sort of audience at his inauguration so they ordered the Troops to be there. Watch the front row Troops will be dressed as little girls with curly hair and high cut skirts. I hear Steve Pieczenik will have a seat right behind Chicom Joe and he'll be holding hands with Obama.
• Doesn't look like the land of the free now does it?
• When you steal an election , piss of 80 million trump supporters - this is what you do
• 40k troops 40k police from surrounding states helicopters 425 hummers roads blocked for miles in and out.DC shut down completely because Joe Blow is scared of PUSSIES🤣🤣👍 you useLESS idiots are the targets and you don’t even suspect it, your commie teachers lead you into a trap..
• It doesn’t matter if you’re a patriot, far left wing, commie, BLM, Antifa, prepper or a just a ignorant tv main stream believer. You will ALL suffer through God’s judgment if you don’t repent and ask for forgiveness from our true King. I said this so many times, the Government will not save you. Obviously the democrats and republicans are two different parties but they are still one government. Stop watching the mainstream media news and open your Bible to know the truth. Everything with the vaccine and all the lock downs is leading to the “Mark of the beast.” Angels will come down and warn many people to not take the “Mark of the beast.” Unfortunately just like how so many are deceived from mainstream media. The masses will take the mark of the beast and will surely burn in the lake of fire for eternity. So Stop judging and hating others because everything you do will be judged by God.
• Why don’t we hold the justice department accountable Before they’re able to pack all the courts with brand new judges and you will never have a rule of law anymore
• It’s the entire regimen of the national guard for bones and inauguration since nobody can attend
• Stay frosty Greg! Great to see there will be LIVE on the ground coverage IN DC by IW crew!
• Question. Is this the National Guard or Military? If it is military WHO called them up? Biden? I think NOT!
• The main people Biden works for are not Chinese communists, but Jewish Communists. Jewish communists, the trillion dollar bankers, control both the Chinese communists and Biden. Biden and Chinese communists work together for the trillion dollar banking establishment, the Jewish communists. The Rothschilds invented communism. Marx was the third cousin of the Rothschilds and was paid by them to create communism according to instructions he received. Rothschilds are the ones who pushed communism on China and who are now pushing it on the entire world. China helps them.
• They are ZIONISTS not Jews. The Zionists are the evil doers
• It shut down like this cuz it's a stolen election I can't believe these military people are going to protect these crooks who have sent them into war countless times for their friends and family to be killed and now have stolen our country from us they must be brainwashed
• Not gonna happen Patriots. Hold the line! Those are for the traitors, NOT the inauguration! Military has been placed to protect the Capital and to make arrests.. after the Special Forces stormed the capital (jan 6) disguised as Antifa and confiscated 12 laptops including Pelosis and the military got a hold of them and saw there was treason and sedition by ccp, big tech, italy, vatican, obama, biden, democrats and turn coats Trump invoked the Insurrection Act and the power was sent from POTUS to the military. Trump is going to be the 19th President of the United States Republic of 1871. Check out this video and share.. it’s happening
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=6005132fb66a15474ef51706
Comments:
• AMERICA IS FINISHED!!
• Wait until you see what happens on Wednesday.
• Sucking dumb people, paranoid people.
• Chicom Joe had to figure out how to have some sort of audience at his inauguration so they ordered the Troops to be there. Watch the front row Troops will be dressed as little girls with curly hair and high cut skirts. I hear Steve Pieczenik will have a seat right behind Chicom Joe and he'll be holding hands with Obama.
• Doesn't look like the land of the free now does it?
• When you steal an election , piss of 80 million trump supporters - this is what you do
• 40k troops 40k police from surrounding states helicopters 425 hummers roads blocked for miles in and out.DC shut down completely because Joe Blow is scared of PUSSIES🤣🤣👍 you useLESS idiots are the targets and you don’t even suspect it, your commie teachers lead you into a trap..
• It doesn’t matter if you’re a patriot, far left wing, commie, BLM, Antifa, prepper or a just a ignorant tv main stream believer. You will ALL suffer through God’s judgment if you don’t repent and ask for forgiveness from our true King. I said this so many times, the Government will not save you. Obviously the democrats and republicans are two different parties but they are still one government. Stop watching the mainstream media news and open your Bible to know the truth. Everything with the vaccine and all the lock downs is leading to the “Mark of the beast.” Angels will come down and warn many people to not take the “Mark of the beast.” Unfortunately just like how so many are deceived from mainstream media. The masses will take the mark of the beast and will surely burn in the lake of fire for eternity. So Stop judging and hating others because everything you do will be judged by God.
• Why don’t we hold the justice department accountable Before they’re able to pack all the courts with brand new judges and you will never have a rule of law anymore
• It’s the entire regimen of the national guard for bones and inauguration since nobody can attend
• Stay frosty Greg! Great to see there will be LIVE on the ground coverage IN DC by IW crew!
• Question. Is this the National Guard or Military? If it is military WHO called them up? Biden? I think NOT!
• The main people Biden works for are not Chinese communists, but Jewish Communists. Jewish communists, the trillion dollar bankers, control both the Chinese communists and Biden. Biden and Chinese communists work together for the trillion dollar banking establishment, the Jewish communists. The Rothschilds invented communism. Marx was the third cousin of the Rothschilds and was paid by them to create communism according to instructions he received. Rothschilds are the ones who pushed communism on China and who are now pushing it on the entire world. China helps them.
• They are ZIONISTS not Jews. The Zionists are the evil doers
• It shut down like this cuz it's a stolen election I can't believe these military people are going to protect these crooks who have sent them into war countless times for their friends and family to be killed and now have stolen our country from us they must be brainwashed
• Not gonna happen Patriots. Hold the line! Those are for the traitors, NOT the inauguration! Military has been placed to protect the Capital and to make arrests.. after the Special Forces stormed the capital (jan 6) disguised as Antifa and confiscated 12 laptops including Pelosis and the military got a hold of them and saw there was treason and sedition by ccp, big tech, italy, vatican, obama, biden, democrats and turn coats Trump invoked the Insurrection Act and the power was sent from POTUS to the military. Trump is going to be the 19th President of the United States Republic of 1871. Check out this video and share.. it’s happening
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