© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Bidan]'s Next Ignoramus Nominee
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • February 26, 2022
SCOTUS
* His Supreme Court pick has the ‘correct’ gender and race, but is completely ignorant of the law.
* She’s a left-wing radical who worked for Obama’s campaign.
* This was about putting a Dem activist on the bench.
* Biden has nominated one leftist lunatic after another for every kind of vacancy.
* His cabinet is already a rogues’ gallery of shitheads (for a disturbing wake-up call, check out the line of succession).
* In other positions, he trots out everything from psycho tree spikers to flaming marxists who want to kill the energy sector.
* It’s like he’s putting them on display as further evidence of the libs’ insanity.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 February 2022
* His Supreme Court pick has the ‘correct’ gender and race, but is completely ignorant of the law.
* She’s a left-wing radical who worked for Obama’s campaign.
* This was about putting a Dem activist on the bench.
* Biden has nominated one leftist lunatic after another for every kind of vacancy.
* His cabinet is already a rogues’ gallery of shitheads (for a disturbing wake-up call, check out the line of succession).
* In other positions, he trots out everything from psycho tree spikers to flaming marxists who want to kill the energy sector.
* It’s like he’s putting them on display as further evidence of the libs’ insanity.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 February 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.