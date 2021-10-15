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Police and Protesters clash. Melbourne, Vic, Australia. 21-9-21. 1 of 3.
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30 views • October 15, 2021
Fed up with police brutality, construction workers protesting against mandatory jab requirements clash with the Victorian police thug squad in Melbourne, Vic, Australia. 21st September 2021.
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