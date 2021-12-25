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A Christmas Message For Sleepy Joe Biden
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51 views • December 25, 2021
This caller had a great sense of humour and it looked like the message went right over Sleepy Joe's head without even stopping to sniff it.
Not so much for wife Jill though. You could almost read her mind: "Oh crap! He's done it again!
Not so much for wife Jill though. You could almost read her mind: "Oh crap! He's done it again!
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