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"Hello useless eaters" - June 2020
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426 views • December 27, 2021
Although first released way back in June 2020, this cartoon-like caricature very accurately described and predicted the global nightmare that was unfolding.
Superbly done.
I wonder who it might be lampooning ??
Superbly done.
I wonder who it might be lampooning ??
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