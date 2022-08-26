Sleeping Pods for EMF protection Shungite Orgone Energy

Are you having trouble sleeping? In this video, we'll be talking about this natural sleep remedy using orgonite and shungite for EMF Sleep Protection. Most people have problems sleeping because of the electronic pollution that is in the environment — things like the Wi-Fi in your home, the television, and cell phone towers. Studies have shown that turning off the router, the television, and the computer in your home reduces sleepless nights. Although you can shut off the electronic pollution in your home, you still can't control the electronic pollution that comes into your home from things like cell phone towers. If you're in an apartment complex, the router in the room next door, or if you're in a hotel room, these are things that you can't control. So you can't turn these things off, and they can still beam into your bedroom while you're trying to sleep. Hi, I'm Tivon Rivers from Fix the World, and I suffered from insomnia for years until I found this solution. This is an orgone Energy sleeping pod. It creates a shield of protection around your body that will allow you to sleep while blocking away the electronic pollution in the environment. So let me explain what happens; When you are bombarded by electronic pollution, it constantly stimulates your brain. Now, this constant stimulation prevents your brain from creating something called melatonin. Now, melatonin is a hormone that is created in the pineal gland, which regulates your sleeping patterns. If you're being bombarded by electronic pollution, that's why you can't sleep. When you're able to shield your body from electronic pollution, you're able to rest more deeply, and you can do it without any pills. So you wake up feeling more energized, you can think more clearly, and you awake with more energy. And basically, you feel better. This orgone energy sleeping pod is made from a composite of powders of Shungite, iron oxide, quartz, and brass powders; all encased in an epoxy resin. Orgone energy refers to the energy that exists in all nature and living beings, and I make each one of these by hand. Orgonite, which is what this is, is a natural technology. It passively creates negative ions in the air that can be measured with sensitive equipment. Now we've made this Orgone Energy Sleeping Pod in a sleek design that conforms to your hand, so it's very nice to touch and is also in a nice, tranquil blue color. We've been testing these pods ourselves while we've been sleeping, and I can say that my wife and I have been sleeping better than we have in years. The other great feature of this product is that it fits nicely in the palm of your hand, so it's very portable. You can take it anywhere you go, especially if you travel. This has been a godsend for us because my wife and I travel a lot, and it can be difficult to fall asleep when you're not in the comfort of your own home. We have a special offer for our sleeping pods that you can get it for the special price below. We also have a deal where you can order two pods for yourself and your partner for a combined discount. So don't delay; order your sleeping pod below and start sleeping better and feeling better than you have felt in years. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This YouTube channel has other related video clips regarding Orgonite, Shungite and EMF Protection. Please check them out : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MORE INFORMATION: CUSTOMER PRODUCT REVIEW TESTIMONIALS: https://www.ftwproject.com/customer-t... SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DOCUMENTATION FOR OUR PRODUCTS: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgone-ene... OUR PRODUCTS AND SPECIAL OFFERS: SLEEPING PODS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgone-energy-... PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/phone-shields-... PYRAMIDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-pyram... CHARGE PLATES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-charg... GARDENING SETS: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-for-y... EXTRA SHUNGITE PRODUCTS: https://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-s... TILES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/shungite-orgon... EMF PROTECTION PENDANTS: https://ftwproject.com/free-orgonite-... EMF PROTECTION BRACELETS: https://ftwproject.com/emf-protection... CONTACT US: https://www.ftwproject.com/contact-2/ CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ Youtube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/FTW-Project-... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shungite_or... *this description may contain affiliate links. When you click them, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products and services that I've used or have experience with.