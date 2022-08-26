BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sleeping Pods for EMF protection Shungite Orgone Energy
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
272 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
58 views • August 26, 2022

Are you having trouble sleeping? In this video, we'll be talking about this natural sleep remedy using orgonite and shungite for EMF Sleep Protection. Most people have problems sleeping because of the electronic pollution that is in the environment — things like the Wi-Fi in your home, the television, and cell phone towers. Studies have shown that turning off the router, the television, and the computer in your home reduces sleepless nights. Although you can shut off the electronic pollution in your home, you still can't control the electronic pollution that comes into your home from things like cell phone towers. If you're in an apartment complex, the router in the room next door, or if you're in a hotel room, these are things that you can't control. So you can't turn these things off, and they can still beam into your bedroom while you're trying to sleep. Hi, I'm Tivon Rivers from Fix the World, and I suffered from insomnia for years until I found this solution. This is an orgone Energy sleeping pod. It creates a shield of protection around your body that will allow you to sleep while blocking away the electronic pollution in the environment. So let me explain what happens; When you are bombarded by electronic pollution, it constantly stimulates your brain. Now, this constant stimulation prevents your brain from creating something called melatonin. Now, melatonin is a hormone that is created in the pineal gland, which regulates your sleeping patterns. If you're being bombarded by electronic pollution, that's why you can't sleep. When you're able to shield your body from electronic pollution, you're able to rest more deeply, and you can do it without any pills. So you wake up feeling more energized, you can think more clearly, and you awake with more energy. And basically, you feel better. This orgone energy sleeping pod is made from a composite of powders of Shungite, iron oxide, quartz, and brass powders; all encased in an epoxy resin. Orgone energy refers to the energy that exists in all nature and living beings, and I make each one of these by hand. Orgonite, which is what this is, is a natural technology. It passively creates negative ions in the air that can be measured with sensitive equipment. Now we've made this Orgone Energy Sleeping Pod in a sleek design that conforms to your hand, so it's very nice to touch and is also in a nice, tranquil blue color. We've been testing these pods ourselves while we've been sleeping, and I can say that my wife and I have been sleeping better than we have in years. The other great feature of this product is that it fits nicely in the palm of your hand, so it's very portable. You can take it anywhere you go, especially if you travel. This has been a godsend for us because my wife and I travel a lot, and it can be difficult to fall asleep when you're not in the comfort of your own home. We have a special offer for our sleeping pods that you can get it for the special price below. We also have a deal where you can order two pods for yourself and your partner for a combined discount. So don't delay; order your sleeping pod below and start sleeping better and feeling better than you have felt in years. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This YouTube channel has other related video clips regarding Orgonite, Shungite and EMF Protection. Please check them out : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MORE INFORMATION: CUSTOMER PRODUCT REVIEW TESTIMONIALS: https://www.ftwproject.com/customer-t... SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DOCUMENTATION FOR OUR PRODUCTS: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgone-ene... OUR PRODUCTS AND SPECIAL OFFERS: SLEEPING PODS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgone-energy-... PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/phone-shields-... PYRAMIDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-pyram... CHARGE PLATES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-charg... GARDENING SETS: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-for-y... EXTRA SHUNGITE PRODUCTS: https://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-s... TILES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/shungite-orgon... EMF PROTECTION PENDANTS: https://ftwproject.com/free-orgonite-... EMF PROTECTION BRACELETS: https://ftwproject.com/emf-protection... CONTACT US: https://www.ftwproject.com/contact-2/ CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ Youtube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/FTW-Project-... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shungite_or... *this description may contain affiliate links. When you click them, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products and services that I've used or have experience with.

Keywords
emf protectiongarden5gtechnologychemtrailsleeporgonewellnessemf danger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy