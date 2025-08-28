AARON COHEN ABOUT TO LAUNCH GIDEON ₪ AMERICA'S FIRST-EVER AI THREAT DETECTION PLATFORM [NOAHIDE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 - ‼️🇺🇸 NEW: And there it is;
"I’m about to launch GIDEON, America’s first-ever Ai threat detection platform built for law enforcement."
"It scrapes the internet 24/7 using Israeli-grade ontology…"
Pre-crime policing starts NEXT WEEK. 👀
Source: https://x.com/DiligentDenizen/status/1960935768928469349
Can you say NOAHIDE LAWS EMBEDDED⁉️