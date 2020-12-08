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106) 'Something is Rotten in the State of Denmark – 5G!' (by Claire Edwards)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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199 views • December 08, 2020

"Something is Rotten in the State of Denmark –5G!" - by Claire Edwards with thanks to Prof. Olle Johansson and Rachel Santini - 12 July 2020.


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02/09/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-3nl88O7uI

Audio file | Soft background music no copyright / smooth copyright free music | 23/07/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsdGF0_eV3Q

[ No Copyright ] Soft Piano Music For Relaxation | Snowing Background | Relax Music Meditation | 21/01/2020 | Relax Music Meditation:

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08/10/2020 | Free HD videos - no copyright: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiSuDTDfUTY

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31/05/2018 | Free Stock Footage 4K: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzkZ_YElryQ


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