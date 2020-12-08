106) 'Something is Rotten in the State of Denmark – 5G!' (by Claire Edwards)

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"Something is Rotten in the State of Denmark –5G!" - by Claire Edwards with thanks to Prof. Olle Johansson and Rachel Santini - 12 July 2020.
Sources:
4K Stock Footage | No Copyright Videos | Drone Aerial View | Royalty Free
02/09/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-3nl88O7uI
Audio file | Soft background music no copyright / smooth copyright free music | 23/07/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsdGF0_eV3Q
[ No Copyright ] Soft Piano Music For Relaxation | Snowing Background | Relax Music Meditation | 21/01/2020 | Relax Music Meditation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRnyxlaqqLk
Fog Stock Footage | Winter | Weather | Free HD Videos - no copyright
08/10/2020 | Free HD videos - no copyright: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiSuDTDfUTY
Copyright free stock footage of cellular network tower and clouds camera rotating | 09/12/2017 | DataAnimated: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mej5P3RBwjU
Internet Network Server 4K - Free HD Stock Footage 4K - No Copyright -
31/05/2018 | Free Stock Footage 4K: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzkZ_YElryQ
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth