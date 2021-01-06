© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cleaning Firearms With Automotive Cleaners | What Happens
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • January 06, 2021
Keeping your firearms cleaned and maintained is definitely a requirement of being a responsible firearm owner. Do you have to use specialty firearm cleaning products? Will automotove cleaners harm the plastic or wood on your firearms? Let's find out!
00:00 Intro
00:57 Safety
02:02 Brake Cleaner
03:30 Carb Cleaner
05:20 Electric Cleaner
07:00 Sensor Cleaner
08:38 Final Thoughts
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
00:00 Intro
00:57 Safety
02:02 Brake Cleaner
03:30 Carb Cleaner
05:20 Electric Cleaner
07:00 Sensor Cleaner
08:38 Final Thoughts
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.