Al Sharpton calls black Trump supporters “shameless”
Published 19 hours ago

Al Sharpton calls black Trump supporters “shameless”. Yikes.

 

Remember, you’re not allowed to venture off the Democrat plantation and have your own independent thoughts if you’re black. You are ONLY allowed to support the KKK-founding Democrats.

trumpblackalsharpton

