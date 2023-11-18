Create New Account
Israeli forces strike Al-Fakhoora School in northern Gaza
Israeli air raids have hit the Al-Fakhoora School, run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Tareq Abu Azzoum reporting from Gaza.

Yet another disgusting atrocity by the IDF.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera English

Keywords
genocidewar crimesgazaidfbombedal-fakhoora school

