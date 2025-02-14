RFK Jr & Tulsi Confirmed! Democrats Jump the Shark - No Constitutional Crisis Headline News 2/13/25

Weekly News Report! If entertainment value is highly rated, then watching the left go apoplectic on all of Trump's recent moves is definitely a sight to behold. RFK Jr. thanks God in his first appearance as acting head of the Department of Health. Tulsi's in too. DOGE has entered the IRS building in what one can only hope is Divine Providence during tax season. Joe Rogan is asking the unpardonable questions about the origin and dissemination of COVID-19. Was it intentional? Ken Paxton is suing General Motors because RIGHT NOW auto manufacturers are tracking everything you do in your car, “tracking all of your driving." Buckle up. There’s a massive move happening in the gold market that almost nobody’s talking about Buckle-Up For This Week’s Headline News! Read More:





https://www.resistancechicks.com/rfk-jr-and-tulsi-confirmed/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%