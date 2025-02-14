RFK Jr & Tulsi Confirmed! Democrats Jump the Shark - No Constitutional Crisis Headline News 2/13/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekly News Report! If entertainment value is highly rated, then watching the left go apoplectic on all of Trump's recent moves is definitely a sight to behold. RFK Jr. thanks God in his first appearance as acting head of the Department of Health. Tulsi's in too. DOGE has entered the IRS building in what one can only hope is Divine Providence during tax season. Joe Rogan is asking the unpardonable questions about the origin and dissemination of COVID-19. Was it intentional? Ken Paxton is suing General Motors because RIGHT NOW auto manufacturers are tracking everything you do in your car, “tracking all of your driving." Buckle up. There’s a massive move happening in the gold market that almost nobody’s talking about Buckle-Up For This Week’s Headline News! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/rfk-jr-and-tulsi-confirmed/
