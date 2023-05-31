Create New Account
K.I.S.S., Kulaks and the Deepstate Takedown of the Grid to Blame Real Americans
glock 1911
Published Yesterday |
If you are voting with your dollars and have stopped spending money with those that seek your demise, keep up the great work!!!  Turns out that you don't really need 40k worth of kit to defend yourself.  Training and fitness are worth far more than a ton of expensive, highly specialized gear.  Conservatives, Christians and patriots have been labeled "white supremacists" by our communist antagonists in the media, politics and FED LE.  Just as the kulaks were blamed for all society's ills during the communist overthrow of Russia and persecuted, jailed and murdered, so is the present rhetoric and soon-to-be deprivations and violence getting turned up against real Americans.  A few links:  Risky Chrisky vid-   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYntILLRB4g  Alex Jones-   https://banned.video/watch?id=647669d7f6134e1e8db1a709  Leo Hohmann article I mentioned is actually authored by John Whitehead-   https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/conspirators_for_the_constitution_when_anti_government_speech_becomes_sedition  

