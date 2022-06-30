My Body, My Choice, and Insurrection Exception - A Psyop Extravaganza

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Lucy discusses her right to choose tacos and givin' kishus.
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Intro vid: Black Sheep - The Choice Is Yours (Official Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9F5xcpjDMU
Roe Vs. Wade Case: Norma McCorvey, Commonly Known As Jane Roe, Admits That She Fabricated Her Story!
https://rumble.com/v19rpfv-roe-vs.-wade-case-norma-mccorvey-commonly-known-as-jane-roe-admits-that-she.html
Canada Passport Hopefuls Are Still Lining Up Overnight In Montreal (VIDEO)
A new feature on the Passport Canada website shows wait times for office visits: https://www.mtlblog.com/montreal/canada-passport-hopefuls-are-still-lining-up-overnight-in-montreal-video
Video: Pro-abortion protesters try to storm Arizona state Capitol, lawmakers 'held hostage: https://twitter.com/KariLake/status/1540575259228680192