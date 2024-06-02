BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, Car and Auto Detailer, with Exclusive Specialty Tools, Green, 1400B
About this item
About this item
- LITTLE GREEN IS ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY. BISSELL’s Little Green Portable Deep Cleaners are manufactured using a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, its packaging contains 75% recycled corrugated cardboard, and every Little Green saves 3 pounds of plastic from going into landfills!
- EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.
- POWERFUL SUCTION. Remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more.
- EXCLUSIVE SPECIALTY TOOLS: HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool and Spraying Crevice Tool only available with model 1400B.
- PORTABLE & VERSATILE DESIGN. Lightweight to easily clean multiple surfaces throughout your home.
- LARGE TANK CAPACITY. 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills.
- REMOVES STAINS & ODORS. Use with included Spot & Stain formula with Febreze Freshness to tackle tough stains like coffee, wine, grease and more.
- MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANING. For use on carpet, stairs, upholstery, area rugs, auto interiors and more
- INCLUDES: 3" Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, Spraying Crevice Tool, Trial Size 8 oz Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and 1-year limited warranty.
