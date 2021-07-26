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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 41: Everything is Possible Through the Power of Stupidity (Part 1 of 2)
The Patriot Party Podcast
The Patriot Party Podcast
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Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast! We've been labeled, but we don't care. No fear, no filter. In this episode we delve deeper into Pegasus and the new conservative push to get everyone jabbed. They're coming after our children, and they think we're stupid. Stand up and save yourself!
Like what you hear?  Like, share and subscribe, and rate us!  Don't appreciate us?  Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning:  we are labeled explicit for good reason.  We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Suscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
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freedompoliticsvaccinejabpegasus
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