Ran Into OH State Rep Jean Schmidt: Here's How It Went

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Today, while walking dogs, we ran into one of our Ohio State Reps and former US Congresswoman, Jean Schmidt. We had an interesting conversation about #ohiopropertytax #propertytax #publicschools #righttofarm #medicalfreedom and MORE! PLUS: we moved the baby chicks outside! So fun! Reminder! No Healing For the Fractured Soul Tonight! Also! The Hallelujah Handwash is NOW AVAILABLE on our website! Shop.resistancechicks.com Use promocode NEWPRODUCT10 to save 10% on your entire order!