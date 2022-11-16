Create New Account
Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds (Part 3 of 3)
FreedomMovement.info
Published 13 days ago

"Political correctness" has taken politeness and turned it into a weapon of censorship and intimidation. In the workplace, on social media, and even at the dinner table, Americans are confronted daily with a laundry list of words they’re "not allowed" to say -- and that list is updated constantly and without warning. How did so absurd a concept become so dangerous -- and come to dominate our public discourse over the last quarter-century? This audio/video presentation traces the history and effects of political correctness from the early 20th century to the present, revealing its insidious root. It also exposes the power-hungry language architects behind political correctness, its ever-growing control over our lives, as well as what this concerted manipulation of speech by the Radical Left means for the future of American culture and politics.

https://FreedomMovement.info

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
