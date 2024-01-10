🌟 Promote Community Unity Through Streets Revitalization 💪✨

🤔 How to make street squares into liveable and sustainable public place 🧐
🤝 Join with Mark Lakeman a design activist and the founder of City Repair to learn how revitalizing our neighborhoods through gigantic street murals, like the dazzling Fibonacci sunflower in Sunnyside. 🌻
✨ Let's create luminous graphics that connect, inspire, and foster spaces for art, games, and shared experiences. 🏡💫
🚀 Together, we build a community where our ideas flourish! 🌺🏡
