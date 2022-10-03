Time's up! Don't waste your breath!

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A HUGE chunk of the population revealed its true colours during the Ottawa convoy protests. Not only did they BELIEVE the mainstream media's version of reality!... they actually cheered for the protests to be shut down... and supported fascistic measures like bank asset seizures!
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