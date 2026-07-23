Animals Used in the Old Testament for Sacrifices

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Missionary Evangelist and Pastor Robert Breaker speaks about the various types of animals used in the Old Testament. He further speaks about the prophetic feasts of Israel and how Jesus is the PASSOVER LAMB, while the Jews reject that and seek to offer sacrifice of GOATS for their Yom Kippur feast, which completely ignores the one sacrifice of Jesus for the sins of the whole world.