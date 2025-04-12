“Most Important Story of the Decade” Globalists Move to Fund World Gov w/ Alex Newman & Sam Anthony





Author and Journalist, Alex Newman and Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com, join the program to discuss perhaps the biggest news story of the decade, if not decades, and that is the move by the globalists to formally fund a world government by taxing the world's citizens under the guise of climiate change and carbon credits. The United Nations are moving in this direction with little push back anywhere in the world. It signifies the most serious step to date towards a world government.

