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Democrats ‘Declare War’ on White Nationalism
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61 views • February 17, 2021
Democrat candidates believe every aspect of our lives is steeped in “systemic racism” and "white supremacy" that must be “rooted out.” Ultimately, they seem to want to make it illegal for whites even to talk about their interests as a group.
First posted to YouTube on August 30, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on August 30, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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