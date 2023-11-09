178 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Do not Worship The Beast And his Image, And Receive his Mark

In Episode 178 we discuss the third Angel's message of Revelation 14 which warns us not to worship the Beast and his image, or receive his mark of authority. Just as God clearly states what His mark of authority is in His Ten commandments, the beast also makes it clear what his mark is. It is all about worship and who's authority you choose.
