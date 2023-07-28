"Prepare Generators": Power Grid Emergency Alert Level 1 Issued Through Friday, Across 13 States

- "PJM has issued these alerts to help prepare generators for the onset of intense heat," the grid operator said.
This is the second day the largest US grid operator declared a level one emergency. On Thursday, PJM's preliminary peak load was around 148,000 megawatts and is forecasted to peak at around 155,000 megawatts later on Friday.
PJM expects hot weather to persist through Saturday. Bloomberg data shows average temperatures across the Lower 48 are expected to peak on Saturday.
NatGas, Coal, Nuclear Power Save Largest US Grid As Emergency Alert Declared For Second Day
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/prepare-generators-largest-us-power-grid-declares-emergency-alert-second-day
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
