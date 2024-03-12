The Dog Is Following Me During Work But Doesn't Let Me Touch... Why? I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
March 12, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
This dog is following the Yakult lady on her way to work. However, when she comes closer to the dog, the dog growls at her. Why is the dog following but not letting the touch? Find out the reason in the video!
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#Kritterklub #dogs #dogvideo
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPUpvtyQDko
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.