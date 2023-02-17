Create New Account
The Prisoner - The General - Episode 6
"The General" - Original UK Air Date - 3 November 1967

An important prisoner's new speed-teaching machine poses perhaps the greatest threat to Number Six's independence.

The central themes of this episode are rote learning and indoctrination.

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV

Mirrored - Greg E


