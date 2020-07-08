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Fauci Promoting Potential Biological Weapon/Fauci Washington Post Article
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124 views • July 08, 2020
Fauci's Washington Post Article Promoting adulterating viruses so they infect humans 4 slides from article, 3 videos: fauci funding wuhan lab, gates deadly vaccine industry/ summary of covid19 deadly scam hysteria – terrorizing people – trying to force them to wear masks – that do nothing but injur health and increase hysteria – for the purpose of coercing people into contact tracing and being injected with vaccine so that greedy, greasy, murderous pigs can make money from it
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