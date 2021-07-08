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An Urgent Message from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. / Sucharit Bhakdi professzor sürgős üzenete Nincs tudományos oka az oltásnak.
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375 views • July 08, 2021
URGENT! Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
Oracle Films recently produced an interview with Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in collaboration with Oval Media in Germany, for an upcoming documentary.
As an aside to the interview, Dr. Bhakdi emphasised the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
PLEASE take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
- Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
- If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
- We have already reached herd immunity.
- There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
And much more.
SÜRGŐS! Néhány jó és néhány aggasztó hír Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi professzortól.
Az Oracle Films nemrég készített egy interjút Sucharit Bhakdi professzorral a németországi Oval Media-val együttműködve egy készülő dokumentumfilmhez.
Az interjú mellékszálaként Dr. Bhakdi hangsúlyozta, hogy sürgősen meg kell osztani a következő információkat, amelyek az új tudományos szakirodalomból derültek ki.
KÉRJÜK, hogy szánjanak időt ennek az előadásnak a feldolgozására. Dr. Bhakdi az új tudományos bizonyítékok alapján világosan elmagyarázza, hogy miért hisz:
- Az Ön immunrendszere a legjobb védekezés a SARS-CoV-2, és valójában minden koronavírus ellen.
- Ha megfertőződött, még ha nem is tapasztalt semmilyen tünetet, akkor is immunis az összes változatra.
- Már elértük a csorda/nyáj immunitást.
- Nincs tudományos oka a SARS-CoV-2 elleni védőoltásnak. Egyszerűen nincs haszna, és a bevezetést le kell állítani.
És még sok minden más.
- - -
Scientific literature references for Dr. Bhakdi's presentation:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036 (v important DK)
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0249499 v. imp. IgG IgA
response to mRNA vacc. +++
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075 (key spike and IgG after vacc)
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.005 (third IgG response to vaccine paper)
Oracle Films recently produced an interview with Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in collaboration with Oval Media in Germany, for an upcoming documentary.
As an aside to the interview, Dr. Bhakdi emphasised the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
PLEASE take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
- Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
- If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
- We have already reached herd immunity.
- There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
And much more.
SÜRGŐS! Néhány jó és néhány aggasztó hír Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi professzortól.
Az Oracle Films nemrég készített egy interjút Sucharit Bhakdi professzorral a németországi Oval Media-val együttműködve egy készülő dokumentumfilmhez.
Az interjú mellékszálaként Dr. Bhakdi hangsúlyozta, hogy sürgősen meg kell osztani a következő információkat, amelyek az új tudományos szakirodalomból derültek ki.
KÉRJÜK, hogy szánjanak időt ennek az előadásnak a feldolgozására. Dr. Bhakdi az új tudományos bizonyítékok alapján világosan elmagyarázza, hogy miért hisz:
- Az Ön immunrendszere a legjobb védekezés a SARS-CoV-2, és valójában minden koronavírus ellen.
- Ha megfertőződött, még ha nem is tapasztalt semmilyen tünetet, akkor is immunis az összes változatra.
- Már elértük a csorda/nyáj immunitást.
- Nincs tudományos oka a SARS-CoV-2 elleni védőoltásnak. Egyszerűen nincs haszna, és a bevezetést le kell állítani.
És még sok minden más.
- - -
Scientific literature references for Dr. Bhakdi's presentation:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036 (v important DK)
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0249499 v. imp. IgG IgA
response to mRNA vacc. +++
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075 (key spike and IgG after vacc)
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.005 (third IgG response to vaccine paper)
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