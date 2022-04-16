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Snake Venom, COVID & 2 Bunnies Named Lucifer & Asrael... OH MY!
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158 views • April 16, 2022
So, the recent Watch the Water documentary and followup by Dr. Bryan Ardis has caused quite a stir. The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and Simone Plaut join me in this episode to see if the theory holds water (no pun intended) or not and whether it is just another tool in a larger arsenal, including 5G. We'll also touch on Victoria Police in Australia pitching the Baal worship tied to bunnies and eggs at Easter with two "culprits" named Lucifer and Azrael.
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Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
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Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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