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Living Life Through the Filter of Love with Joy {Conscious Conversation Series Session 3}
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10 views • January 10, 2022
Join me for an insightful conversation around how to live your life in a more conscious and fulfilling way. In this session, I speak with artist, writer, and reiki master teacher, Joy Ayscue, as she shares how she approaches life with a commitment to seeing and acting from love.
To connect further with Joy, find her on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/joyofconsciousness -or- email: [email protected]
Follow this series with this playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyoXgVyZ9TQDFId7bM4PTIeL5-_UT1pT8
To connect further with Joy, find her on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/joyofconsciousness -or- email: [email protected]
Follow this series with this playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyoXgVyZ9TQDFId7bM4PTIeL5-_UT1pT8
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