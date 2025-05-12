BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Do Catholics Call Priests "Father" When Jesus said "Call No Man Your Father" in Matthew 23:9?
DudeNamedDuncan
DudeNamedDuncan
1 follower
1 day ago

In the Catholic Church and Eastern and Oriental Orthodox churches, Christians call their priest "Father" so this ancient tradition is found among all the apostolic churches. However, Jesus says in Matthew 23:9, "[C]all no man your father on earth, for you have one Father, who is in heaven." Which Protestants interpret as a literal command forbidding the use of "Father" for priests. But if we look at the surrounding text and Scripture as a whole, we'll see the context doesn't support this position. I mean, if calling priests "Father" was prohibited in Scripture, do you really think all the ancient apostolic churches would do it? In this video, we look at Matthew 23:9 in context.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DudeNamedDuncan

Chapters

00:00Intro

00:37Spiritual Fathers

01:56Matthew 23:9 in Context

03:54Summary

