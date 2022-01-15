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Apocalypse - The White Horse Is Riding w/ Guest Ray Bergman (7-16-2021)
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71 views • January 15, 2022
People everywhere are facing difficult choices. Many are being told if they refuse to have a DNA altering medical procedure, they will lose their jobs. What will you choose if that happens where you work? Can you pass the test of faith? In tough times ahead, who will you serve?
Also, the truth of where we are on the Revelation Timeline. How far are we into the End Times?
The call quality was less than optimal on this, yall. You can hear Ray really well, but me not as well and I had my mic and my laptop settings for my mic turned to almost 100%. We fought off many attacks on both ends to record this, this may have just been one we missed.
Ray's blog can be found at:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/blog/
Ray's podcast:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
Link to the podcast Ray talked about-
The Hagmann Report - Steve Quayle & Robert Griswold | Resist the Lies & Live:
https://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-wepad-f42aaf5?utm_campaign=w_share_ep&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_source=w_share
Link to the patent Ray talked about:
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
Also, the truth of where we are on the Revelation Timeline. How far are we into the End Times?
The call quality was less than optimal on this, yall. You can hear Ray really well, but me not as well and I had my mic and my laptop settings for my mic turned to almost 100%. We fought off many attacks on both ends to record this, this may have just been one we missed.
Ray's blog can be found at:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/blog/
Ray's podcast:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
Link to the podcast Ray talked about-
The Hagmann Report - Steve Quayle & Robert Griswold | Resist the Lies & Live:
https://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-wepad-f42aaf5?utm_campaign=w_share_ep&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_source=w_share
Link to the patent Ray talked about:
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
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