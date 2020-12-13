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VACCINE D-DAY OPERATION WARP SPEED BRIEFING
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26998 views • December 13, 2020
VACCINE D-DAY OPERATION WARP SPEED BRIEFING (GENERAL PERNA'S OWN WORDS... IT IS THE BEGINNING OF THE END !! )
Credits,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVt3STOc1XNEWOIWYW0UKaA
QUOTE ,, Question everything. Learn something. Answer nothing. Euripides
Credits,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVt3STOc1XNEWOIWYW0UKaA
QUOTE ,, Question everything. Learn something. Answer nothing. Euripides
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