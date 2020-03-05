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Veteran Calls Out Joe Biden
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98 views • March 05, 2020
Vet to Joe: We are just wondering why we should vote for someone who voted for a war & enabled a war that killed thousands of our brothers & sisters, countless Iraqi civilians. You enabled that war. The blood is on your hands. You are disqualified, sir.
Then Joe turns his back on him and his supporters start to make noise and blow a whistle to censor the Veterans free speech.
Banned.video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
Then Joe turns his back on him and his supporters start to make noise and blow a whistle to censor the Veterans free speech.
Banned.video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
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